Wake Forest’s women’s basketball program announced Wednesday the addition of Erin Dickerson as an assistant coach.
Dickerson spent the last three years at Georgetown and will work with the Deacons’ perimeter players.
“She has proven to be a strong recruiter and has demonstrated the ability to develop some top perimeter players in her coaching career,” Coach Jen Hoover said of Dickerson through a news release. “… Erin is truly one of the rising stars in our profession as evidenced by being named as a WBCA Thirty Under 30 in 2017. It is important to me to have the right fit for both my staff and our student-athletes.”
Dickerson fills the opening created with the departure of Jermaine Woods, who spent three seasons on Hoover’s staff.
Dickerson has previously been on staffs at Towson, Illinois State, La Salle and Furman. She played at Northwestern, playing in 112 career games and graduating in 2009.
