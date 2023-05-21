Second-ranked Wake Forest struggled in the third round of the women’s NCAA golf championships but it is still tied for second heading into the final round on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Demon Deacons were well inside the cut line with the top 15 teams making it to Monday’s final 18 holes. On Monday the low eight teams will move on to the match play portion of the tournament to decide the national champion.

On Sunday the Demon Deacons shot a combined 11 over par to fall out of the overall lead. They lead through the first two rounds.

Top-ranked Stanford is at 13 under for the tournament and is leading. Wake Forest and Texas are second at 6 under for the tournament.

Also making it to Monday’s final round of stroke play was Florida State.

After shooting two straight 67’s, Wake Forest’s Lauren Walsh struggled to a 7 over 79 to fall out of the lead for the individual title. She is at 3 under for the tournament and tied for 10th with one round to go.

Walsh’s score did not count for the team score on Sunday. The top four scores out of the starting five are added up for the team score. Carolina Chacarra had the low score for the Demon Deacons on Sunday with a 73 while Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio each shot 75. Mimi Rhodes shot 76 to round out the scores for Coach Kim Lewellen and assistant Ryan Potter.

The Demon Deacons, who had their best combined season from fall to spring in the history of the program, is trying to win the program's first NCAA title.