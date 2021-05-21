Wake Forest women tied for fourth after first round of NCAA Championships

The fourth-ranked Wake Forest women’s golf team opened the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., by shooting a 4-over 292 and is tied for fourth place after the first round on Friday.

The 54-hole stroke play portion of the tournament will continue on Saturday before the top eight teams compete in match play.

Leading the way for the Deacons was senior Siyun Liu with an even-par 72, who is tied for fifth. Mimi Rhodes and Rachel Kuehn each shot 73 and are tied for 19th. Emilia Migliaccio shot 74 and Lauren Walsh shot 79 to round out the Deacons’ scoring.

Texas leads the tournament with a 1-over 289 and Oregon is second at 2 over. Stanford is at 3 over and in third place.

Tied with the Deacons for fourth place are Arizona, Kent State and ACC champion Duke.

Also from the ACC, Florida State is tied for 11th (11 over par) and Virginia Tech is tied for 15th (14 over par).

Rachel Heck of Stanford shot 3-under 69 to grab the individual lead, with Kaitlyn Papp of Texas one shot behind. Briana Chacon of Oregon and Elodie Chapelet of Baylor each shot 1 under and are tied for third.

