 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest women to host Pitt on Thursday night
0 comments

Wake Forest women to host Pitt on Thursday night

  • 0
Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

A preview of Wake Forest's women's basketball game on Thursday night.

What

Pitt (2-6 ACC, 4-7 overall) at Wake Forest (6-7, 9-8)

When

6 p.m. Thursday

How to watch

ACC Network Extra

Notable

Wake Forest is trying to make a case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. The Demon Deacons have an NCAA NET ranking of No. 43, which is seventh-best in the league. ESPN.com's Charlie Creme lists Wake as one of the last four teams and as a No. 11 seed in his most recent projection of the 64-team field. NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced at 7 p.m. March 15.

 The Panthers have lost three straight games, most recently a 71-67 defeat by Syracuse on Sunday.

 Wake Forest's final scheduled home game is at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 against N.C. State.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News