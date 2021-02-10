Wake Forest women to host Pitt on Thursday night

A preview of Wake Forest's women's basketball game on Thursday night.
What
Pitt (2-6 ACC, 4-7 overall) at Wake Forest (6-7, 9-8)
When
6 p.m. Thursday
How to watch
ACC Network Extra
Notable
• Wake Forest is trying to make a case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. The Demon Deacons have an NCAA NET ranking of No. 43, which is seventh-best in the league. ESPN.com's Charlie Creme lists Wake as one of the last four teams and as a No. 11 seed in his most recent projection of the 64-team field. NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced at 7 p.m. March 15.
• The Panthers have lost three straight games, most recently a 71-67 defeat by Syracuse on Sunday.
• Wake Forest's final scheduled home game is at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 against N.C. State.