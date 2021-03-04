Wake Forest women to play Louisville after beating North Carolina in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest had its three-point shot working, and its defense in the second half was good enough to beat North Carolina 82-71 in the ACC Women’s Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
What it means for Wake Forest
The Deacons will get a chance to play fifth-ranked and top-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals at noon Friday. The Deacons lost to the Cardinals in overtime at Joel Coliseum during the regular season.
What it means for North Carolina
The Tar Heels, with a No. 32 NCAA NET ranking, likely have done enough to get into the NCAA Tournament an at-large team. Bids will be announced at 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).
Stars
North Carolina
Alyssa Ustby: 23 points (11-for-17 FG), nine rebounds.
Deja Kelly: 19 points, four rebounds.
Stephanie Watts: 15 points, six rebounds, four assists.
Wake Forest
Jewel Spear: 29 points (10-for-15 FG), four rebounds.
Ivana Raca: 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists.
Gina Conti: 13 points, 12 assists, four rebounds.
Christina Morra: 10 points, two rebounds.
Four observations
• The Demon Deacons, with a No. 51 NCAA NET ranking, are trying to reach their second NCAA Tournament in school history. They did not look like a bubble team, and regardless of what happens against Louisville, the Deacons put themselves in much better position for at-large consideration.
• It’s amazing what balance can do for a team. While Gina Conti and Ivana Raca have been the veteran leaders, others stepped up for the Deacons against the Tar Heels. Christina Morra had 10 points and Jewel Spear had 29 points to balance Raca (21 points) and Conti (13 points, 12 assists).
• Spear looked nothing like a freshman in her first ACC Tournament game. She was all over the court, hit her first four three-point attempts and scored nine of the Deacons’ first 18 points. Spear averages just 10 points but looked like an All-American against the Tar Heels.
Count 'em 7⃣ threes https://t.co/lzEOU9iMUT pic.twitter.com/YXxyQLFHqA— Wake Forest Women's Basketball (@WakeWBB) March 4, 2021
• The Deacons led 18-10 with four minutes left in the first quarter. This was a much-needed confidence boost after the Deacons headed into the ACC Tournament on a three-game losing streak. All five starters scored, showing balance early, and Wake made seven of its first nine field-goal attempts.
Notable
Coach Jen Hoover became the all-time leader in wins in Wake Forest history. Hoover, in her ninth season, won her 126th game to pass Mike Petersen. The victory was a little sweeter coming against a rival. “To do it knowing that we are playing (on Friday) and it was against Carolina means a lot,” Hoover said.
What they’re saying
• “It took all of us. We put our hearts on the line, dove for every ball and executed our the scouting report.” – Wake Forest freshman Jewell Spear.
• “My thought are we have to come back and get pay back. We believe we can beat anybody in the country and our coaches and fans also believe it. If we come out and play we’ll be fine.” – Spear on playing Louisville on Friday.
• “It has solidified us that we are an NCAA team. These kids have been resilient and have been through COVID and all season long they’ve said they weren’t going to be denied.” – Coach Jen Hoover on NCAA Tournament hopes.
Records
Wake Forest: 12-11.
North Carolina: 13-10.
Up next
Wake Forest: Louisville in quarterfinals, noon Friday (Fox Sports South)
North Carolina: Will await postseason announcements.
