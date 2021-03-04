Wake Forest women to play Louisville after beating North Carolina in ACC Tournament

• The Deacons led 18-10 with four minutes left in the first quarter. This was a much-needed confidence boost after the Deacons headed into the ACC Tournament on a three-game losing streak. All five starters scored, showing balance early, and Wake made seven of its first nine field-goal attempts.

Notable

Coach Jen Hoover became the all-time leader in wins in Wake Forest history. Hoover, in her ninth season, won her 126th game to pass Mike Petersen. The victory was a little sweeter coming against a rival. “To do it knowing that we are playing (on Friday) and it was against Carolina means a lot,” Hoover said.

What they’re saying

• “It took all of us. We put our hearts on the line, dove for every ball and executed our the scouting report.” – Wake Forest freshman Jewell Spear.

• “My thought are we have to come back and get pay back. We believe we can beat anybody in the country and our coaches and fans also believe it. If we come out and play we’ll be fine.” – Spear on playing Louisville on Friday.