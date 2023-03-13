Wake Forest’s women will get to extend its season thanks to the Women’s NIT.

The Demon Deacons will play host to Morgan State on Thursday in a first-round game at Joel Coliseum.

Coach Megan Gebbia, who is in her first season, finished 16-16 after making it to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals earlier this month at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"I am excited for this group who earned the right to play more basketball this season," Gebbia said in a statement. "We have been close to taking that next step as a program and (two weeks ago) at the ACC Tournament really showed what this team is capable of doing. Being able to play in the postseason is always a privilege and having an opportunity to compete for a championship is something I know this group is looking forward to.”

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 against Morgan State, a MEAC school that comes in 17-11 overall. The Bears tied for second in the MEAC with Howard at 10-4.

The Demon Deacons are 42-7 all-time against MEAC schools.

At home this season the Demon Deacons posted an impressive 11-4 record.

