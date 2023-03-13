Wake Forest’s women will get to extend its season thanks to the Women’s NIT.
The Demon Deacons will play host to Morgan State on Thursday in a first-round game at Joel Coliseum.
Coach Megan Gebbia, who is in her first season, finished 16-16 after making it to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals earlier this month at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Coach Megan Gebbia's Wake Forest women's team is 16-16 and will play in the Women's NIT on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Morgan State.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
"I am excited for this group who earned the right to play more basketball this season," Gebbia said in a statement. "We have been close to taking that next step as a program and (two weeks ago) at the ACC Tournament really showed what this team is capable of doing. Being able to play in the postseason is always a privilege and having an opportunity to compete for a championship is something I know this group is looking forward to.”
The Demon Deacons are 4-0 against Morgan State, a MEAC school that comes in 17-11 overall. The Bears tied for second in the MEAC with Howard at 10-4.
The Demon Deacons are 42-7 all-time against MEAC schools.
At home this season the Demon Deacons posted an impressive 11-4 record.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest falls 74-48 to Louisville in quarterfinals of ACC Women's Basketball Tournament
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) and Wake Forest guard Alexandria Scruggs (32) scramble for a loose ball in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) and Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) apply pressure to Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds (25) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Megan Gebbia speaks with a referee in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Alexandria Scruggs (32) moves around the defense of Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) blocks a shot by Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds (25) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) collides with Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) shoots over Louisville forward Nyla Harris (2) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) shoots in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds (25) reacts to a call in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz directs his team in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) grabs a rebound in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson (5) and Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) vie or the ball in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel (20) moves around the defense of Louisville forward Nyla Harris (2) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) moves around the defense of Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) in the first half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) and Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) vie for the ball in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Megan Gebbia disputes a call in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) shoots with pressure from Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds (25) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 74-48.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) goes in for a shot while pressured by Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) and Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson (5) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Alyssa Andrews (0) and Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) reach for a rebound in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Megan Gebbia speaks with her team in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) shoots over Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel (20) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Wake Forest Deacons, 74-48.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) shoots over Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) looks for an opening while pressured by Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel (20) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) moves around Louisville defense in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) shoots over Louisville guard Norika Konno (11) in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) walks off the court in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Alexia Mobley (23) and Louisville center Josie Williams (40) celebrate in the second half of a quarterfinals game in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
jdell@wsjournal.com
336-727-4081
@johndellWSJ
