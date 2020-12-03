Wake Forest women win third straight

CHARLOTTE – The Wake Forest women's basketball extended its winning streak to three games on Thursday night with a 78-75 victory over Charlotte in Dale F. Halton Arena.

Senior guard Gina Conti helped secure the Deacons' (3-1) road victory by knocking down all six of her free throw attempts down the stretch. The 49ers (0-3) fouled Conti three times with less than 16 seconds remaining in the game and she salted the game away.

She finished a perfect 9-for-9 from the line during the game and on the season remains 21-of-21 from the stripe. Conti ended the game with 23 points, including going 7of-12 from the field.

After picking up two fouls in the first quarter, fellow senior Ivana Raca sat for much of the second quarter.

Raca made the most of the third quarter, scoring 11 of her game-high 24 points in the quarter, helping the Deacs to a 62-57 lead after 30 minutes.

In the fourth quarter, Wake Forest built up its lead to as much as 10 points with 4:46 left on the clock.

Charlotte came back, cutting the Deacons' lead down to as few as one point with less than 30 seconds remaining before Conti closed it out.