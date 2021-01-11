Wake Forest women's and men's golf teams return to play this month

Wake Forest’s golf teams, which were ranked in the top 10 last spring, are planning on getting back onto the course this winter and spring to chase national championships.

The Wake Forest men, coached by Jerry Haas, rose to fifth last fall by Golfstat.com, after the spring season ended in March, and return a veteran group to open the season this weekend.

"We have one of the best teams in the country right now and I look forward to showcasing our talents this spring,” Haas said. “We've got great spacing between events, many players will get to play, and having such a deep team will be very helpful in performing at tournaments. It also pushes the guys to be competitive.”

Among Haas' veterans will be graduate student Eric Bae, junior Alex Fitzpatrick, senior Parker Gillam and sophomore Mark Power. Senior Marco Steyn and sophomore Fulton Smith also will be key players for Haas in his 24th season at his alma mater.

The Demon Deacons will open at the Seminole Invitational Jan. 17-19 at Camp Creek Golf Club in Watersound, Fla. They'll also host the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2, scheduled for March 1-2.