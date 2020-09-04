Wake Forest’s women’s and men’s soccer schedules were reveled today in a truncated fall season.
Both teams will play nine games and then take part in ACC tournaments in Cary in mid-November.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic fans will not be allowed into Spry Stadium through September. There are a few games at Spry in October and one women’s game in November but it remains to be seen if fans will be allowed in for those games.
Both programs will be on the ACC Network for several games, but one glaring omission to the broadcast schedule is the men’s game between the Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 16 at Spry Stadium. That’s usually one of the best conference games on the men’s side each season.
It’s likely, however, that each of the soccer games for both programs will be live-streamed.
Coach Bobby Muuss of the men’s program, who is in his sixth season and is a four-time ACC coach of the year, said in a statement he’s grateful his team can play this fall. The Deacons have 89 victories over Muuss' five seasons, the most in the country.
“We can't thank President (Nathan) Hatch, (athletics director) John Currie, the athletic administration, and the best athletic conference in the country enough for making this a reality and giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a safe and healthy environment,” Muuss said in a statement. “This schedule is going to be challenging, but it is exactly why we are all here, and that is to compete against the best on a weekly basis.”
The men’s first game is Sept. 13 at Spry Stadium when Pittsburgh plays in an exhibition game. Pitt is coached by Jay Vidovich, a former head coach of the Deacons who guided them to a national championship in 2007.
Tony da Luz, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest women’s coach, said his team is excited to finally see a schedule.
“We can’t wait to get underway with the 2020 season,” he said in a statement. “We’re pretty fortunate to be in this position where we are playing games because so many programs (in other conferences) aren’t playing.”
Game times will be announced next week.
For the fall season there will be no divisional play with the seeds for the ACC men's tournament to be determined by how they fared in their region. The top four teams in each region based on eight games will get to the tournament. For the men's tournament quarterfinals and semifinals will be hosted by the four North Carolina schools with the championship match set for Nov. 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
For the women's side of play the top eight teams will make it into the tournament which will be all played at WakeMed Soccer Park.
