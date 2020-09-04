Wake Forest’s women’s and men’s soccer teams will each play nine games and then take part in ACC tournaments in Cary in mid-November in seasons shortened because of the pandemic.
Fans will not be allowed into Spry Stadium through September.
Both programs will be featured on the ACC Network several times. But one glaring omission to the TV broadcast schedule is the men’s game between the Deacons and North Carolina, usually among the league's best, on Oct. 16 at Spry Stadium. It’s likely, however, that each of the soccer games for both programs will be streamed.
“We can't thank President (Nathan) Hatch, (athletics director) John Currie, the athletic administration, and the best athletic conference in the country enough for making this a reality and giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a safe and healthy environment,” men's coach Bobby Muuss said in a statement. “This schedule is going to be challenging, but it is exactly why we are all here, and that is to compete against the best on a weekly basis.”
The men’s first game is Sept. 13 at Spry Stadium, an exhibition game against Pittsburgh. Jay Vidovich, a former Deacons head coach who guided the team to a national championship in 2007, coaches Pitt.
Tony da Luz, who is in his 24th season as the Wake Forest women’s coach, said his team is excited to finally see a schedule.
“We’re pretty fortunate to be in this position where we are playing games because so many programs (in other conferences) aren’t playing," he said in a statement.
The ACC will use two regions for scheduling instead of divisions, and win-loss records will determine the top four seeds from each region for the ACC men's tournament. The men's tournament quarterfinals and semifinals will be hosted by the four North Carolina schools, with the championship game Nov. 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The women's tournament also will feature eight teams in Cary, with the championship game Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.