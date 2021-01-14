Wake Forest women's basketball player Anaia Hoard gets Instagram reaction from Chris Paul after she draws portrait of him

Wake Forest just might lead the ACC in budding artists.

Not only is Jalen Johnson a top-flight drawer, but Anaia Hoard, a sophomore forward on the women’s team, is also handy with the drawing pencils.

Hoard sent an Instagram time-lapse video to Chris Paul, a former Wake Forest star who plays on the Phoenix Suns, of a portrait she did of him. What made it cool for Hoard, who like Johnson is a High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy graduate, is that Paul responded to the video and said on Instagram he loved it.

“I was really surprised that he posted it to his page and I was excited that he noticed it,” Hoard said.

Hoard is originally from France and is the younger sister of Jaylen, a former men’s player for the Deacons. At Wesleyan she was taught in art by Sandy Bohon and Vickie Luther.

“Anaia is from France and I remember her telling me that while growing up in schools over there they did a lot more with the arts,” Bohon said. “And she was very talented and I know after I retired Anaia really did well for Vickie and that was great to hear.”

Hoard has also used her artistic talent last season when she painted an outstanding poster for “Unique Deac Day” and it’s something she is proud of.