Wake Forest women's basketball team to play at No. 4 N.C. State on Thursday night
20200305g_spt_acc women_unc vs wake (copy)

Wake Forest's Gina Conti, center, during an ACC Tournament game against North Carolina in March.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

What: Wake Forest women's basketball (1-0, 4-1) at No.4 N.C. State (1-0, 6-0).

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

How to watch: Fox Sports South.

Notable: Wake Forest has won four of its last five games against ACC teams from North Carolina, but State has won five straight in the series. ... Wake Forest junior Gina Conti is sixth in Wake Forest history with 397 career assists and needs 118 to break the school record. ... Wake Forest's Ivana Raca (19.0 points) and Conti (17.4) rank among the top 10 in the ACC in scoring. ... Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane, a junior who made third-team All-America and first-team All-ACC last season, leads State with 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. ... The game is closed to the public.

