Wake Forest women's basketball team to play Carolina on Thursday night

A preview of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's game at home:

What

North Carolina (5-0) at Wake Forest (3-1), home and ACC opener for the Demon Deacons

When

6 p.m.

Where

Joel Coliseum

How to watch

ACC Network

Notable

• Wake Forest has beaten Davidson, No. 21 Missouri State and Charlotte after losing its opener to No. 13 Arkansas.

• Both teams beat the 49ers in their most recent games.

• Wake Forest's Gina Conti, who is 21-for-21 at the free-throw line, needs three assists to move into sixth on the all-time Wake Forest list and needs 121 assists to break the school record.