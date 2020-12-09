 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest women's basketball team to play Carolina on Thursday night
0 comments

Wake Forest women's basketball team to play Carolina on Thursday night

  • 0
Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

A preview of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's game at home:

What

North Carolina (5-0) at Wake Forest (3-1), home and ACC opener for the Demon Deacons

When

6 p.m.

Where

Joel Coliseum

How to watch

ACC Network

Notable

Wake Forest has beaten Davidson, No. 21 Missouri State and Charlotte after losing its opener to No. 13 Arkansas.

 Both teams beat the 49ers in their most recent games.

 Wake Forest's Gina Conti, who is 21-for-21 at the free-throw line, needs three assists to move into sixth on the all-time Wake Forest list and needs 121 assists to break the school record.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News