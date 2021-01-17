 Skip to main content
Wake Forest women's basketball team wins at Virginia Tech
A recap of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's 67-64 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.

Why the Demon Deacons won

Wake Forest, which trailed by seven at halftime, limited the Hokies to 24 points on 10-for-32 shooting and forced eight turnovers in the second half.

Stars

Wake Forest

Ivana Raca: 17 points, 19 rebounds.

Gina Conti: 18 points.

Christina Morra: 17 points.

Virginia Tech

Liz Kitley: 18 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks, three assists.

Aisha Sheppard: 14 points.

Makayla Ennis: 12 points.

Cayla King: Nine points.

Notable

Morra's left-hand hook shot from 5 feet gave Wake a 64-60 lead with 27 seconds remaining.

 Raca's rebound total, her career high, was the most for Wake Forest since Milan Quinn had 19 against Xavier on Dec. 8, 2016.

 The Demon Deacons' next four scheduled games will be at Joel Coliseum, against Georgia Tech, No. 2 Louisville, Clemson and Florida State.

 Wake Forest is in seventh place among the 13 teams still competing in the ACC this season.

What they're saying

"This was a team win, and our defensive effort in the second half I thought was key for us. We were the more aggressive team out there today, and you could see that on the boards and our ability to get to the free-throw line." – Jen Hoover, Wake Forest coach.

Records

Wake Forest: 4-3 ACC, 7-4 overall.

Virginia Tech: 2-5, 7-5.

Up next

Wake Forest: Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACCNX).

Virginia Tech: Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Thursday (ACC).

