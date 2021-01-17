Wake Forest women's basketball team wins at Virginia Tech

A recap of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's 67-64 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.
Why the Demon Deacons won
Wake Forest, which trailed by seven at halftime, limited the Hokies to 24 points on 10-for-32 shooting and forced eight turnovers in the second half.
Stars
Wake Forest
Ivana Raca: 17 points, 19 rebounds.
Gina Conti: 18 points.
Christina Morra: 17 points.
Virginia Tech
Liz Kitley: 18 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks, three assists.
Aisha Sheppard: 14 points.
Makayla Ennis: 12 points.
Cayla King: Nine points.
Notable
• Morra's left-hand hook shot from 5 feet gave Wake a 64-60 lead with 27 seconds remaining.
• Raca's rebound total, her career high, was the most for Wake Forest since Milan Quinn had 19 against Xavier on Dec. 8, 2016.
• The Demon Deacons' next four scheduled games will be at Joel Coliseum, against Georgia Tech, No. 2 Louisville, Clemson and Florida State.
• Wake Forest is in seventh place among the 13 teams still competing in the ACC this season.
What they're saying
"This was a team win, and our defensive effort in the second half I thought was key for us. We were the more aggressive team out there today, and you could see that on the boards and our ability to get to the free-throw line." – Jen Hoover, Wake Forest coach.
Records
Wake Forest: 4-3 ACC, 7-4 overall.
Virginia Tech: 2-5, 7-5.
Up next
Wake Forest: Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACCNX).
Virginia Tech: Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Thursday (ACC).