Wake Forest women's basketball team's three-game win streak ends; Deacs still pushing for NCAA Tournament

“Jen along with senior point guard Gina Conti have created a winning culture through hard work, consistently repping good habits, and an accountability and belief that this is their year,” Antonelli said before Thursday night’s game.

The Deacons (8-8 ACC, 11-9 overall) have five wins vs. NCAA NET top 50 programs and are No. 47 in the NET rankings of the 343 Division I women’s programs competing this season. The NET is compiled by the NCAA and is used to help determine the field of 64 teams for the tournament.

Before Thursday night’s game, ESPN.com's Charlie Crème’s projections had the Deacons in as one of the last four teams in.

The Deacons (4-4 on the road) have two regular-season road games left, at Miami on Feb. 25 and at Florida State on Feb. 28, and they're in sixth place among the 13 teams after Duke and Virginia halted their seasons. Wake Forest also could pick up victories in the ACC Women’s Tournament in Greensboro on March 3-7.

“If they win two of their next three games, I say they are in,” Antonelli said before Thursday’s game. “And it will be one of the best stories in college basketball on the women's side.”