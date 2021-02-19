Wake Forest women's basketball team's three-game win streak ends; Deacs still pushing for NCAA Tournament

Is it enough?
That’s the question swirling around the Wake Forest women’s basketball program as the Demon Deacons make a charge toward a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Deacons lost 66-47 to fourth-ranked N.C. State at Joel Coliseum on Thursday night, snapping a three-game win streak.
The Deacons, despite the loss, have plenty of positives on their NCAA Tournament resume. Now in her ninth season, Coach Jen Hoover has a deep and balanced team heading in the right direction, trying to earn consideration for an at-large bid and her alma mater's first since she was a player in 1988.
“We don’t talk about it a lot,” Hoover said this week. “It’s one of those things I try to not pay attention to it, but I know the kids pay attention to it. We really feel like we have to control our own destiny because we are Wake Forest…. We have to earn it to get in.”
Debbie Antonelli, an ESPN women’s college basketball analyst, has been covering the sport since the mid-1990s and routinely works three or four games each week.
Antonelli, who played for Coach Kay Yow at N.C. State in the mid-1980s, says she’s loved the way Hoover’s team has progressed this season. She also points out that Wake’s 33-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, when Joe Sanchez coached the Demon Deacons to records of 9-5 in the league and 23-8 overall, is one of the longest droughts in the country.
“Jen along with senior point guard Gina Conti have created a winning culture through hard work, consistently repping good habits, and an accountability and belief that this is their year,” Antonelli said before Thursday night’s game.
The Deacons (8-8 ACC, 11-9 overall) have five wins vs. NCAA NET top 50 programs and are No. 47 in the NET rankings of the 343 Division I women’s programs competing this season. The NET is compiled by the NCAA and is used to help determine the field of 64 teams for the tournament.
Before Thursday night’s game, ESPN.com's Charlie Crème’s projections had the Deacons in as one of the last four teams in.
The Deacons (4-4 on the road) have two regular-season road games left, at Miami on Feb. 25 and at Florida State on Feb. 28, and they're in sixth place among the 13 teams after Duke and Virginia halted their seasons. Wake Forest also could pick up victories in the ACC Women’s Tournament in Greensboro on March 3-7.
“If they win two of their next three games, I say they are in,” Antonelli said before Thursday’s game. “And it will be one of the best stories in college basketball on the women's side.”
Conti and fellow senior Ivana Raca (16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game) are two of the best players in school history and they’ve grown up over their four seasons in Winston-Salem. While they are the two obvious leaders, the Deacons have shown good balance from Christina Morra, Jewel Spear and Alexandria Scruggs. Morra and Spear both average in double figures in points.
“I think that’s been key,” Hoover said of having more scorers this season.
The Deacons went to the WNIT in 2016 and ’17 under Hoover and were likely headed to that postseason tournament again last season when COVID-19 got in the way. While getting to the postseason is nice, the NCAA Tournament is where the Deacons want to be on a consistent basis.
“There’s nothing like playing in that tournament and these kids want to start a string of how many years we can consecutive years we can play in it,” Hoover said.
That's not necessarily been easy. The U.S. Department of Education's Equity in Athletics Database for the academic year 2018-19 reported Wake Forest women's basketball expenses at $3.4 million, the lowest of the ACC's 15 schools. That was just less than North Carolina's $3.5 million and trailing fellow in-state ACC members Duke ($6.7 million) and N.C. State ($4.6 million). Florida State, at $7.7 million, led the league.
Early this season the Deacons beat No. 24 Missouri State, split with North Carolina and also took Louisville, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, to overtime before the Cardinals pulled away for the win. They also had a bad loss on their home floor — getting blitzed by Georgia Tech 73-44.
Hoover, who needs one more victory to pass Mike Petersen for most wins in school history, said she hasn’t regaled her team with any stories about the only time Wake Forest has been invited to the NCAA Tournament.
“I don’t tell them about it because it’s about them and not me,” Hoover said this week. “It’s about what they have earned and we’ve talked about it, we have to earn it and fight for it. We have to believe it, and belief is our fuel.”
Hoover said she was disappointed with her team's shooting (32 percent) on Thursday night.
As for the final regular-season games, Hoover said they are now even more important.
"Personally, I think we've done enough but we are Wake Forest so people aren't going to think that," Hoover said. "But our nonconference schedule was set up for us like that because we played two top 25 opponents... We can control our own destiny, and that's Miami."
