Coach Kim Lewellen, who guided the Wake Forest women’s golf program to its first national championship, has signed a contract extension.

Lewellen, who just completed her fifth season, agreed to the extension, according to athletics director John Currie.

Wake Forest did not reveal the contract terms or the length of the extension.

In Lewellen’s five seasons the Demon Deacons have won 17 tournament titles, 15 individual titles, two ACC titles, a national runner-up finish and a national title. All five starters this past season were academic All-ACC performers while four-time All-America Rachel Kuehn was recently named the ACC Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year.

"I am so thankful every day to be head coach of our women's golf team at Wake Forest," Lewellen said in a statement. "Our university has a tremendous tradition of winning championships on the golf course and providing a world class education in the classroom. I am proud to continue the legacy that Coach Dianne Dailey built with this program.”

Lewellen and assistant coach Ryan Potter have built a consistent winner, and next season will welcome Macy Pate, a freshman from Reagan who recently won the North & South Junior Amateur in Pinehurst.

Kuehn, who has another season left of eligibility, will be back this coming season for her fifth season.

“Coach Kim is the best coach in the game,” Kuehn said. “The success we have had as a team is a testament to the type of coach she is. She brings out the best in all her players and pushes them to be better golfers, students and people. The relationships she has formed with players, both past and present, are deep and valued by each of us.”

Lewellen came to Wake Forest in 2018 after 11 seasons at Virginia, becoming just the fifth head women's golf coach in Wake Forest history following the 30-year tenure of Dailey, who is in the college golf hall of fame.

Including her stops as head coach at The Citadel and East Carolina, Lewellen's teams have won 19 tournament titles, four conference championships and have had 25 all-conference golfers and 19 All-Americas.

A 1993 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Lewellen was a two-time All-ACC performer for the Tar Heels under her maiden name of Byham.

Following her graduation, Lewellen played on the Women's European Professional Golf Tour in 1994 and 1995 and on the Future's Professional Golf Tour from 1997 to 1999. She also competed in tournaments on the LPGA Tour from 1993 to 1997.

