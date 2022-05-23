Wake Forest women's golf season ends after missed cut at NCAA championship

The Wake Forest women’s golf season has ended after the fourth-ranked Demon Deacons missed the cut for the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships on Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Demon Deacons lost in a playoff to South Carolina for the 15th and final spot into Monday’s final round. The top eight teams after Monday’s final round move into match play.

Freshman Carolina Chacarra had the team’s best score on Sunday with a 73, while Lauren Walsh shot 74 and Rachel Kuehn shot 75. Mimi Rhodes and Virunpat Olankitkunchai, the Demon Deacons' No. 5 player, each shot 76s. Olankitunchai tied for 48th, the Demon Deacons' best finish.

Coach Kim Lewellen said: "Obviously, it is disappointing to not have won a championship. It is what we work for all year. These wonderful student-athletes had a tremendous year, winning five tournaments including the ACC Championship.”

Kuehn is the ACC player of the year, Chacarra received freshman of the year, and Lewellen earned coach of the year.

The Demon Deacons should have another strong team next season with Emilia Migliaccio returning to use her final season of eligibility.

“We grateful for an outstanding year,” Lewellen said. “We look forward to coming here again next year and hopefully taking a championship."

