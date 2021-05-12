Wake Forest women's golf team advances out of regional play and will head to NCAA championship

Wake Forest’s women’s golf team has advanced to the NCAA Championships later this month thanks to a second-place showing at the Stanford Regional on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Demon Deacons finished well behind the 20th-ranked Cardinal but was good enough to be among the six teams advancing.

The NCAA Championships will be May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Deacons shot 2 over for the 54 holes to finish 30 shots behind the Cardinal, which was 28 under on its home course.

Also advancing were Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Southern Cal.

Senior Emilia Migliaccio shot even par 71 on Wednesday and tied for sixth for the Deacons. Lauren Walsh also shot 71 to finish tied for 15th. Rachel Kuehn shot 72 to tie for 24th while Vanessa Knecht (74) and Siyun Liu (74) tied for 33rd for the Deacons.

The Deacons were the 2019 runner-up to Duke in the NCAA Championships. The Blue Devils beat the Deacons in the championship match.

