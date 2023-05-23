Second-ranked Wake Forest survived and advanced in the NCAA women’s golf championships in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday.

Completing 72 holes of stroke play the Demon Deacons moved onto match play by finishing third behind Texas and second to top-ranked Stanford. Only the top eight teams moved on to Tuesday’s match play portion of the tournament.

The Demon Deacons shot 7 under on Monday to finish at 13 under. They will take on Florida State in the quarterfinals of match play.

Coach Kim Lewellen of the Demon Deacons was happy with the way they responded after struggling in the third round.

"The team came out rested and ready this morning," Lewellen said. "They stuck to the game plan and executed in tough conditions. We’re excited to be headed to match play, especially against a familiar opponent like Florida State.

"We’ve seen them a lot in match play at ACC’s and are looking forward to an exciting day of golf (today). Our first goal was to be in the top eight, and we’ve done that. But we still have more to achieve in the next two days."

The Demon Deacons are going for their first NCAA championship in women's golf.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Tuesday. The championship match will be played on Wednesday. All matches will be on live on the Golf Channel.

The other teams qualifying for the match play were South Carolina, Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Pepperdine.

Rose Zhang of Stanford defended her title to win the championship after shooting 68. Her 10 under for the 72 holes was one better than Lucia Lopez-Ortega of San Jose State and Catherine Park of Southern Cal.

Lauren Walsh of the Demon Deacons rebounded nicely from her 79 on Sunday. She wound up with an 11 on a par 5 on Sunday, but on Monday she shot 69 and finished tied for seventh overall.

Carolina Chacarra shot 68 and tied for 21st and Rachel Kuehn shot 71 and tied for 28th. Mimi Rhodes shot 73 and tied for 31st. Emilia Migliaccio shot 78 and tied for 58th.