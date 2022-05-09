Wake Forest women's golf team in fifth place after one round of an NCAA regional

The Wake Forest women’s golf team shot a 4 over 292 on Monday and sits in fifth place after one round of the 54-hole regional tournament in Franklin, Tenn.

The Demon Deacons, who are fourth ranked and the ACC champions, are three strokes outside the cutline heading into Tuesday’s second round. Only the top four teams will advance to the NCAA Championships later this month.

Duke and Alabama shot 1 under 287 and are tied for first after one round.

Rachel Kuehn led the Deacons with a 2 under 70 and she’s tied for fourth. Carolina Chacarrs shot 72 and is tied for 11th and Lauren Walsh and Virunpat Olankitkunchai each shot 75’s and are tied for 38th.

