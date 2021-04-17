Wake Forest women's golf team lose in semifinals of ACC Tournament at Sedgefield Country Club

Wake Forest’s bid to repeat as ACC women’s golf champions came to an end on Saturday with 3-1-1 loss to Florida State in the semifinals of match play at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Deacons, who were the champions in the spring of 2019 when it was stroke-play format, will look ahead to NCAA regionals.
The Seminoles will play top-seeded Duke in Sunday’s championship match that will begin at 9 a.m. Duke beat Virginia in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Sophomore Lauren Walsh was the lone Wake Forest golfer to win her match beating Charlotte Heath 2 up. Rachel Kuehn of the Deacons tied her match with Taylor Roberts.
Siyun Liu, Emilia Miglaccio and Mimi Rhodes all lost their matches to the fifth-ranked Seminoles. The Deacons are ranked third heading into regional play.
John Dell
