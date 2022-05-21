Wake Forest women's golf team tied for 16th place after two rounds at the NCAA Championships

Fourth-ranked Wake Forest’s women’s golf team sits in a tie for 16th place at the NCAA Championships after two rounds in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club.

After shooting 13 over in Friday’s first round the Demon Deacons followed that by shooting 16 over in the second round. They are at 29 over par and are tied with Mississippi State.

Wake Forest was led by Virunpat Olankitkunchai who shot a 73 with Mimi Rhodes shooting a 75. Rounding out the scores that went toward the team total were Carolina Chacarra and Lauren Walsh who each shot 78. For the second day in a row the Demon Deacons’ top player, Rachel Kuehn, struggled as she shot 80 with her score not counting toward the team total.

On Sunday the Demon Deacons have to finish inside the top 15 to make the cut for Monday’s final 18 holes. On Monday only the top eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the championships.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.