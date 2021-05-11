Wake Forest women's golf team tied for second in regional

While Stanford is running away with the women’s golf regional title on its home course Wake Forest is tied for second heading into Wednesday’s final play.

The 20th-ranked Cardinal lead the Deacons and Virginia Tech by 22 shots. The Cardinals is at 25 under with the Deacons and Hokies a distant second at 3 under.

The top six teams after Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona that will held May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Deacons, who lost to Duke in the championship round in 2019 to just miss out on their first national championship, are being led by senior Emilia Magliaccio who has shot 71-69 and is tied for eighth. Lauren Walsh (71-71) is tied for 16th while Vanessa Knecht (75-68) and Siyun Liu (71-72) are tied for 21st. Also, Rachel Kuehn is tied for 29th after shooting 73-71 over her two rounds.

