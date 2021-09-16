Wake Forest women's soccer team loaded with confidence as it heads into ACC play

“The intensity of our inner squad games and possession games has just naturally elevated,” said da Luz, who has a career record at Wake Forest of 271-173-48. “They're not sulking about it, they’re fighting every day and I think that’s a big reason we are getting good starts to games.”

The depth has been so strong that 12 players have scored at least one goal, something da Luz says he’s never seen before in his time at Wake Forest.

Shayla Smart leads the team in scoring with six goals and an assist and Jenna Menta has four goals and four assists while Sofia Rossi has three goals and two assists. Sophie Faircloth, a Reagan graduate, is in the top five in minutes played and has added a goal and an assist.

Five freshmen have started in each game this season including Zara Chavoshi, who is a defender and Malaika Meena, a mid-fielder who is from England.

“We have like six center backs and there’s only two places on the field during a game so the competition keeps the intensity high in practice,” said Chavoshi.

Goalie Kaitlyn Parks, a redshirt sophomore, is 7-0 with 12 saves but hasn’t faced a lot of action through the first eight games. The Deacons have fired off 174 shots and opponents have only taken 39 shots.