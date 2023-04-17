The Wake Forest women’s tennis team will be the No. 9 seed and will get a bye going into the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Thursday,

The Demon Deacons, (16-12, 5-8 ACC) will face eighth-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. in the second round at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary.

Action in the ACC tournament gets underway on Wednesday with the first round. Eight matchups are scheduled for Thursday through Friday. The semifinals are on Saturday with the finals set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

In its most recent matches, Wake Forest split contests against nationally-ranked Virginia and North Carolina A&T.

For the season, Anna Brylin compiled a 17-5 record in singles during the regular season, with freshman Nevena Carton finishing next at 14 wins.

Back together in doubles this spring after being named all-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association one year ago, Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth had a 14-5 record.

WOMEN"S TRACK AND FIELD: Junior Addison Berry took gold while freshman Clara Fallenius grabbed silver in the heptathlon on Sunday at the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational in Hickory.

Berry scored 5,103 points, finishing the top three in all seven events, including two top spots on the weekend. Fallenius scored 4,553 points, opening Sunday with a victory in the long jump after she recorded a jump of 5.68 meters (18.63 feet). Berry finished next at 5.46 meters (17.91 feet).

Berry took third in the javelin at 28.47 meters (93.4 feet). Fallenius was sixth.

In the final event, Berry ran away with the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 22.68 seconds. Fallenius finished fifth.

MEN"S SOCCER: Wake Forest took a 5-0 victory over Clemson in Sunday's Spring Soccer Cup at Spry Stadium.

Roald Mitchell and Jahlane Forbes scored two goals apiece, and another one came from Baba Niang. Mitchell's first goal came in the first 15 seconds of the match and Baba's goal came just a few minutes later on a penalty kick.

Georgetown defeated Pitt 2-1 to win the Cup championship.

The school also announced its 2023 men's soccer schedule on Monday. It's highlighted by ACC home matches against Syracuse, Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame, along with opening weekend home action against Grand Canyon and California. The team also will travel to College Park, Maryland, on Sept. 1 in the first meeting with former ACC rival Maryland in 10 years. The Terrapins are coming off their 22nd-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and claimed the Big Ten regular season title in 2022.

This year’s schedule features seven opponents who were top-50 in RPI during the 2022 season along with each of the last two National Champions coming to Spry Stadium in September.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: The Wake Forest women's soccer team released its schedule for 2023 on Monday. The team will be going after its 23rd NCAA tournament appearance.

There will be nine games on the road and nine at home. There will also be an alumni reunion weekend on Aug. 18-20, culminating with a game against Army coached by alum Tracy Chao.

Wake Forest opens with three consecutive home games against Appalachian State, Army and Idaho State before traveling to Purdue on Aug. 27. Four days later, the Demon Deacons head to Auburn.

The Deacs return home to play Iona on Sept. 3, then travel north for matches against Rhode Island (Sept. 7) and Brown (Sept. 10) to close out the non-conference schedule.

Five of Wake Forest's first six ACC opponents (Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pitt) each made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.