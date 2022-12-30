Wake Forest year in review: Demon Deacons made progress in several sports in 2022

Maybe the best way to analyze how good a year it was for Wake Forest athletics is to add up the coach of the year awards.

It started in the fall of 2021 when Coach Dave Clawson was the ACC’s coach of the year in football, but then four other Wake Forest coaches were also honored in 2022. Steve Forbes (men’s basketball), Kim Lewellen (women’s golf), Jen Averill (field hockey) and John Hayes (men’s cross country) were all named coach of the year for outstanding seasons in 2022.

What was also significant was the 96% graduation rate combined among all the programs, according to the NCAA. The graduation rate is designed to show the proportion of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within a six-year period.

Athletics Director John Currie said nine programs achieved 100% graduation rates this past spring, according to the NCAA .

"We are proud of the academic accomplishments of our teams and this is a credit to the leadership of our tremendous head coaches and our hard working academic services staff, led by Sr. Associate athletics director Jane Caldwell," Currie said in early December.

This past fall every team at Wake Forest made it into the postseason in their respective sport.

Here’s a look back at Wake Forest’s athletics season.

Football

Coming off one of its best seasons in school history at 11-3 the Demon Deacons were 6-1 and ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll in the fall of 2022 but hit the skids in a loss on the road at Louisville. The Demon Deacons had an unbelievable eight turnovers in the loss including six in the third quarter.

They never recovered from that loss but did regroup in their bowl game and beat Missouri 27-17 to finish 8-5. It was also their seventh straight season of getting to a bowl game and quarterback Sam Hartman finished off his five-year career with the Demon Deacons as the all-time leader in touchdown passes in the ACC with 110.

Over Hartman's final two seasons the Deacons had 19 wins, the second most in a two-year period in school history.

Basketball

Forbes revitalized a fan base last season in his second in Winston-Salem by using the transfer portal to his advantage and bringing in a productive recruiting class. The Demon Deacons made it to the third round of the NIT last season, but this season are hoping for more.

Even with four new starters and a better nonconference schedule Forbes is trying to get his young team to the NCAA Tournament. Plenty has to go right the rest of the season but this team is playing together and when healthy can compete with anybody in the ACC.

Coach Megan Gebbia is in her first season as the women’s coach and she will try to get her team to the postseason for the third straight season. The Demon Deacons have plenty of outstanding talent starting with Jewell Spear, who is playing at an All-ACC level again but the key will be her teammates following her lead.

Soccer

Coach Bobby Muuss’ men’s soccer program is one of the most consistent winners in the country and once again the Demon Deacons contended in the ACC. They went 14-6 this fall and earned a home game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They lost 3-0 to Ohio State at Spry Stadium, but Muuss and his assistant coaches will likely have a top-five recruiting class next fall.

“I'm extremely proud of the way the guys played to the end,” Muuss said. “I feel bad for the seniors to go out this way. First round exits are not in the Wake Forest DNA and we don't want it in our DNA. We have to learn from it."

The women’s soccer program went 9-7-3 but also made it into the NCAA Tournament where it lost 2-0 to South Carolina in the first round. Coach Tony da Luz’ team was built on defense and it more than held its own against the ACC heavyweights losing to North Carolina and Virginia 1-0 on the road during the regular-season.

When the Demon Deacons beat Miami 2-0 in the regular-season it was da Luz’ 99th career ACC win, which ranks fifth in league history.

Field hockey

Averill, who won national championships in 2002, ’03 and ’04, ended her 31st year in Winston-Salem with another outstanding season. She has more than 400 victories and this past season they had 15 wins, the most since 2008.

Their season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 loss to Satin Joseph’s in Chapel Hill.

Averill, the ACC coach of the year eight times, brought the Demon Deacons back into the top 10 again. They beat three top 10 teams in the regular-season.

Volleyball

Wake Forest went 17-14 overall and 8-10 in the ACC but made it to the postseason where it lost to Davidson in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The 17-14 record was the best since the 2010 season as senior setter Andrea Fuentes’ remarkable career came to an end (NIVC).

Coach Randi Smart said: "I'm proud of our seniors and again give many thanks for all they have done for this program. Words cannot even begin to express. I also want to thank our fans and administration for the support shown all season long.”

Golf

Coach Jerry Haas of the men’s team had knocked on the door plenty of times in his career in trying to win his first ACC championship. Haas and his experienced team finally kicked the door down this spring with that elusive ACC championship.

It was the program’s first ACC title since 1989, but thanks to senior Alex Fitzpatrick’s birdie on the third playoff hole the Demon Deacons beat Georgia Tech for Haas’ first ACC title in his 24 years as head coach.

That momentum also carried over into regional play where the Demon Deacons won the tournament at the Yale Golf Club.

“I love it and love what Wake Forest is about,” Haas said about winning the ACC title. “We only have 16 varsity teams, yet our football is good, our basketball is good, our soccer is good, our tennis teams are good, our field hockey team is always good, and both of our golf teams are good, so for a small school in the ACC we more than hold our own.”

It was also a memorable spring for Lewellen and the women’s team which also won the ACC championship.

It was the first time since 2017 that the same school won both the men’s and women’s golf ACC championships. Duke accomplished that in 2017.

The women’s golf team is hoping to make history this spring by winning its first NCAA championship. Lewellen has her most experienced team coming back. In the final fall coaches’ poll the Demon Deacons were ranked second behind Stanford.

Cross country, track

Hayes guided the men’s cross country team to the ACC championship this past fall, the first time that’s happened since 1994. He was also named the regional coach of the year.

In the ACC championships four runners placed in the top eight as they easily beat Syracuse by 42 points.

The men’s team followed up the ACC championship with a fifth place showing in the NCAA’s, the best finish since 1989.

Zach Facioni, Luke Tewalt and Aaron Las Heras were also named All-America.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team wound up 33-7 this past spring and lost in the Super Regionals to eighth-ranked Kentucky 4-3.

The women’s tennis team was 17-11 for the 2021-22 season and lost in the second round of the NCAA’s to Georgia.

Senior Carolyn Campana advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA individual championships which was her best showing in her career.

Baseball

The Demon Deacons compiled 41-19-1 record finishing 15-14-1 in the ACC but they made it into NCAA regional play.

They lost to Maryland in College Park in their final game but the 41 wins was the fifth most in school history.

Coach Tom Walter has a young, talented team that should make another run this spring to the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm proud of this team…" Walter said after their final game this past spring. “From last year to this year, we're certainly happy. It's a program on the rise, and we have a bunch of guys who are committed to it and committed to each other.”