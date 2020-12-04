Wake Forest's ACC basketball opener against Virginia postponed, Presbyterian game canceled

Wake Forest's ACC men's basketball opener against Virginia has been postponed, and another non-conference matchup has been affected because of COVID-19 in the program.

Wake Forest was set to face against No. 15 Virginia, the preseason pick to win the ACC, on Dec. 16. A news release from the ACC said the decision, the first to affect a conference game, was made because of positive tests, quarantining and contact tracing in the Deacons' program.

Athletics director John Currie also announced the cancellation of another game, on Dec. 13 against Presbyterian, which has canceled a game against Wofford this weekend and rescheduled two games with Gardner-Webb.

"And the status of the VMI game on Monday, Dec. 21, is unclear at this time," Currie wrote on the school's web site. "As you can imagine, pausing now after three months without a positive test, and two big wins to start the Coach Forbes era, is frustrating for our student-athletes."

As its schedule sits, Wake Forest (2-0) will go 24 days between its game against Longwood on Nov. 27 and its next scheduled game against VMI on Dec. 21.