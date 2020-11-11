Wake Forest's ACC women's basketball schedule to open Dec. 10

The ACC has announced its schedule of conference games for the women's basketball season.
Wake Forest will open its season Nov. 27 against Arkansas in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Fort Myers, Fla., and will play Davidson on Nov. 28 and Missouri State on Nov. 29. The remainder of Wake's non-conference schedule has not been announced.
The ACC schedule for Wake Forest:
Dec. 10: North Carolina
Dec. 17: At N.C. State
Dec. 20: At North Carolina
Dec. 31: At Virginia
Jan. 3: Florida State
Jan. 7: Miami
Jan. 10: N.C. State
Jan. 17: At Virginia Tech
Jan. 21: Georgia Tech
Jan. 24: Louisville
Jan. 28: At Notre Dame
Jan. 31: Clemson
Feb. 4: At Syracuse
Feb. 7: At Georgia Tech
Feb. 11: Pitt
Feb. 14: At Clemson
Feb. 18: Boston College
Feb. 21: Duke
Feb. 25: At Miami
Feb. 28: At Florida State
March 3-7: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)
