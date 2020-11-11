 Skip to main content
Wake Forest's ACC women's basketball schedule to open Dec. 10
ACC Wake Vs. Virginia Tech (copy) (copy)

Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover.

 Woody Marshall/BH Media

The ACC has announced its schedule of conference games for the women's basketball season.

Wake Forest will open its season Nov. 27 against Arkansas in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Fort Myers, Fla., and will play Davidson on Nov. 28 and Missouri State on Nov. 29. The remainder of Wake's non-conference schedule has not been announced. 

The ACC schedule for Wake Forest:

Dec. 10: North Carolina

Dec. 17: At N.C. State

Dec. 20: At North Carolina

Dec. 31: At Virginia

Jan. 3: Florida State

Jan. 7: Miami

Jan. 10: N.C. State

Jan. 17: At Virginia Tech

Jan. 21: Georgia Tech

Jan. 24: Louisville

Jan. 28: At Notre Dame

Jan. 31: Clemson

Feb. 4: At Syracuse

Feb. 7: At Georgia Tech

Feb. 11: Pitt

Feb. 14: At Clemson

Feb. 18: Boston College

Feb. 21: Duke

Feb. 25: At Miami

Feb. 28: At Florida State

March 3-7: ACC Tournament (Greensboro)

