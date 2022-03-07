Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is ACC player of the year; Steve Forbes is coach of the year

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams and Steve Forbes have been selected for the top honors in ACC men's basketball.
Williams, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, is the league's player of the year. And Forbes, who turned Wake Forest from a 6-16 team in his first season into a 23-win team that is destined to make the NCAA Tournament, is the coach of the year.
Williams averages 19.3 points per game, second-best in the ACC and just one point behind Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim. Williams leads the ACC with 5.3 assists per game and shoots 51.8 percent, fourth-best in the league.
Williams is a first-team All-ACC selection. Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, a transfer from Indiana State, made second-team All-ACC.
Wake Forest is 23-8 overall and will be the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament, opening play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN) in Brooklyn, N.Y., against the Pitt-Boston College winner. Journalists predicted Wake Forest to finish 13th among the league's 15 teams during preseason voting.
Voting for league honors was conducted by a 78-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 63 journalists.
The list of awards with point totals for voting:
Individual
Player of year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of the year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of the year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive player of the year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most improved player: Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
Sixth man of year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
All-ACC
First team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
Dereon Seabron, N.C. State, 166
Wendell Moore, Duke, 161
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third team
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
Mark Williams, Duke, 119
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable mention
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
John Hugley, Pitt, 54
Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
Paul Atkinson, Notre Dame, 20
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 15
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Voting
ACC Player of the Year
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 1
Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
Wendell Moore, Duke, 3
Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
ACC Most Improved Player
Dereon Seabron, N.C. State, 33 votes
PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
Mark Williams, Duke, 4
John Hugley, Pitt, 4
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
Wendell Moore, Duke, 2
James Karnik, Boston College, 1
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
El Ellis, Louisville, 6
Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Cam Hayes, N.C. State, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1