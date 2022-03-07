Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is ACC player of the year; Steve Forbes is coach of the year

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams and Steve Forbes have been selected for the top honors in ACC men's basketball.

Williams, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, is the league's player of the year. And Forbes, who turned Wake Forest from a 6-16 team in his first season into a 23-win team that is destined to make the NCAA Tournament, is the coach of the year.

Williams averages 19.3 points per game, second-best in the ACC and just one point behind Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim. Williams leads the ACC with 5.3 assists per game and shoots 51.8 percent, fourth-best in the league.

Williams is a first-team All-ACC selection. Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, a transfer from Indiana State, made second-team All-ACC.

Wake Forest is 23-8 overall and will be the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament, opening play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN) in Brooklyn, N.Y., against the Pitt-Boston College winner. Journalists predicted Wake Forest to finish 13th among the league's 15 teams during preseason voting.

Voting for league honors was conducted by a 78-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 63 journalists.

The list of awards with point totals for voting: