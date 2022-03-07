 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is ACC player of the year; Steve Forbes is coach of the year
0 Comments
alert top story

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams is ACC player of the year; Steve Forbes is coach of the year

  • 0

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams and Steve Forbes have been selected for the top honors in ACC men's basketball.

Williams, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, is the league's player of the year. And Forbes, who turned Wake Forest from a 6-16 team in his first season into a 23-win team that is destined to make the NCAA Tournament, is the coach of the year. 

N.C. State Wake Forest basketball (copy)

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams celebrating with fans after the Demon Deacons' 101-76 win over N.C. State last week.

Williams averages 19.3 points per game, second-best in the ACC and just one point behind Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim. Williams leads the ACC with 5.3 assists per game and shoots 51.8 percent, fourth-best in the league.

Williams is a first-team All-ACC selection. Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, a transfer from Indiana State, made second-team All-ACC.

Wake Forest is 23-8 overall and will be the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament, opening play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN) in Brooklyn, N.Y., against the Pitt-Boston College winner. Journalists predicted Wake Forest to finish 13th among the league's 15 teams during preseason voting.

Voting for league honors was conducted by a 78-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 63 journalists.

The list of awards with point totals for voting:

Individual

Player of year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Rookie of the year: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of the year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Defensive player of the year: Mark Williams, Duke

Most improved player: Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Sixth man of year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State 

All-ACC

First team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241 

Second team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State, 166

Wendell Moore, Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

Third team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105 

Honorable mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson, Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 15

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Voting

ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6

ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7

Wendell Moore, Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State, 33 votes

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28

Mark Williams, Duke, 4

John Hugley, Pitt, 4

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

Wendell Moore, Duke, 2

James Karnik, Boston College, 1

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Cam Hayes, N.C. State, 1

ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

Other teams

All-Defensive 

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore, Duke, 33

All-Rookie 

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert