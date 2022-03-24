Wake Forest's basketball season memorable and meaningful as Demon Deacons become relevant again

Wake Forest turned into a fun, feel-good story this men's basketball season, rising from a decade-plus of non-relevance in the ACC.

Now the challenge for Coach Steve Forbes, who has brought them back from the abyss, is to continue to evolve and become more than a one-hit wonder.

The progress the Demon Deacons (13-7 and fifth place in the ACC, 25-10 overall) made was tangible as they pushed to make the NCAA Tournament. When they fell short of that goal, they won two games in the NIT before losing to one of the best defensive teams in the country, Texas A&M, on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.

“To win 25 games is an incredible achievement, and I’m very proud of them,” Forbes said Wednesday night. “I told them after the game they have absolutely nothing to hang their heads about. The younger guys and players we have coming back will learn from this.”

It wasn’t lost on senior Isaiah Mucius, the only four-year scholarship player and the only remaining player recruited by Danny Manning, just how fortunate he was to get to the postseason. He saw the bad, the ugly and, this season, the good as fans returned to Joel Coliseum.

“I’ve been here for the dark times of Wake Forest basketball and so to be on the other side of it is amazing, and it means a lot,” Mucius said.

Mucius; fellow senior Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem native and former Winston-Salem Prep star; and graduate transfer Dallas Walton is they have another year of eligibility left.

Mucius, who will graduate in May, said after Wednesday’s game that he would talk it over with his family and decide what’s next.

Forbes said that Jake LaRavia, a junior, will likely test his NBA market value before deciding whether he will come back. ACC player of the year Alondes Williams is the only one of the five starters who will definitely not return.

Guards Cam Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, along with freshman center Matthew Marsh, give the Demon Deacons a solid foundation of young players.

If the three seniors feel a sense of incompletion over missing the NCAA Tournament, that could tug at them to come back for another season.

When Forbes was an assistant at Texas A&M a few years ago, the Aggies made the NIT one season the next season went to the NCAA Tournament. He’s hoping that’s the same trajectory for his Demon Deacons.

“I’m really proud of the way they played together,” Forbes said Wednesday night. “A bunch of new guys who had tremendous chemistry. We are one of the most efficient teams offensively — I know we didn’t look like that tonight — but we were one of the most efficient teams in the country, and we’ve improved our numbers dramatically.”

Forbes said there were a lot of great moments this season as he listed the big wins over Northwestern, Charlotte, Florida State and North Carolina — along with Virginia Tech and Virginia on the road. The 25 wins tie for third most in school history.

“Winning 13 league games and doing it as a team and coming to practice every day — we rarely had a bad practice,” Forbes said. “And the resiliency that they kept going even after not getting to the NCAAs, you have to give them credit.”

Another point that Forbes has reiterated all during the season was how much fun it was to see the fans return to Joel Coliseum. The Demon Deacons went 18-2 at home, the most home wins in school history thanks to the two extra home games in the first and second rounds of the NIT.

Nobody felt more love than Mucius, who had seen the bottom during his first two seasons in Winston-Salem.

“The first thing with my family is about respect, and that’s not given, it’s earned,” Mucius said. “That’s what we did because earning the fans' respect like that is tough. Going three to four seasons of losing and trying to earn that respect, you have to earn it. You have to show them, and that speaks volumes, and I’m proud that I was on a team that brought that back. And this is a team in 10 years they are going to talk about it.”

Williams was the ACC player of the year, and Forbes was the ACC coach of the year, helping the Demon Deacons earn back that respect inside the league. By signing nine players heading into this season, with three of them being key transfers who ended up in the starting lineup, Forbes got them all to buy into what he was preaching.

“As a staff, we need to decompress a little bit,” Forbes said. “As a staff, some of us will go to the Final Four, but it’s not mandatory. We’ll go out and recruit, and then we’ll meet with our players. And no matter who does come back or who doesn’t, we’ll have holes to fill.

“I don’t want to sign nine players. I’d be disappointed if I have to do that again, but I feel really good about the future of our program.”

Without being prompted, Forbes also paid respect to this team that got the fan base excited again about basketball.

“These guys brought our fans back into the building,” Forbes said. “They need to be proud of that, and I’m sure our fans enjoyed watching these guys play the whole entire year.”

