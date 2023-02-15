Bobi Klintman offered a slight smile when asked about hitting the freshmen wall at Wake Forest.

“What wall?” he said after playing 26 games at a high level for the Demon Deacons in the rugged ACC.

While much has been made, and rightfully so, about the older players on Coach Steve Forbes’ team such as graduate transfer Tyree Appleby, it’s the fresh-faced Swedish import that’s also making waves.

Klintman is playing his best basketball since his arrival this fall and it comes at a good time as the Demon Deacons fight for their NCAA Tournament lives. There are five games left in the regular-season starting with Saturday’s trip to Miami for a 2 p.m. game.

The Demon Deacons sit a 17-9 but it’s a healthy 17-9 because they have enough pieces to get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and Klintman is one of those pieces. They are trying to get to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in the last 13 seasons.

For Klintman, who has hit 12 of his last 17 shots over his last four games, it’s been a matter of trust. The trust comes from his teammates who are more than happy to see him knock down an open shot.

“I feel like my teammates are seeing that I can play with confidence and they are showing confidence in me,” said Klintman, who is 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds and loves to roam outside the 3-point line.

Forbes says he sees the trust building in practices and in recent games. There’s a reason Forbes had Klintman in the game in the final eight minutes of the win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

“That trust is earned,” Forbes said. “You just don’t get that trust, you’ve got to earn it. He’s earning it and how do you earn it? You get in there and work hard every day working on your craft and listening to the coaching staff and play the way we ask you to play.”

The light started to turn on this season for Klintman when he logged 33 minutes in the loss to Duke in Durham. Since that game he played 22 minutes at Notre Dame and 22 more in the win over North Carolina. On Saturday he logged 29 minutes, scored 11 points with five rebounds and a blocked shot against the Yellow Jackets.

“This is the most games I’ve played in any season,” Klintman said. “We play game after game after game so you have to bring it for each game or you don’t play a lot. That’s been the biggest adjustment for me.”

Klintman, who has yet to start a game, is averaging 18 minutes a game with 4.5 points a game and 3.4 rebounds per game. He’s third on the team in blocked shots with 11 proving his defense will keep him on the floor for longer periods. He’s also had 17 assists so far and is shooting 42% on 3-pointers (17 of 41).

“I’ve been showing the coaches in practice what I can do and they just believe in me but I also believe in myself in what I can do to help this team,” Klintman said.

Appleby, who brings his own infectious attitude after transferring from Florida, loves the way Klintman has immersed himself into the team concept.

“Bobi’s attitude has been tremendous,” Appleby said. “Some games he wouldn’t play in the second half but he would still come in the locker room after games smiling and telling everybody good game and all that.”

Appleby has noticed how often Klintman stays in the gym.

“He’s been getting in the gym working on his shot,” Appleby said. “All that hard work he’s been doing is paying off.”

One luxury Forbes and his coaching staff has is putting five shooters on the floor at once. That can stretch any defense to its limit and Klintman is a huge part of that.

“Nobody’s perfect but we need him,” Forbes said about Klintman. “He’s a difference maker and when he shoots those three’s I think they are all going in now. I didn’t feel that way early, but he’s playing off two feet more and he’s turning into a heck of a player.”

It’s no shock that Forbes mentioned that Klintman needs to slow down a little bit and that means playing on two feet.

“He always says to play on two feet,” Klintman said. “Sometimes I get going too fast and I’m unbalanced so coach always tells me to be balanced and play on two feet.”

Forbes is enjoying watching Klintman find his way this season.

“It’s that whole thing with the young guys and they say get the (transfer) portal guys then they say freshmen aren’t ready,” Forbes said. “There’s a mix there and I believe that. There’s a mix and everybody thinks we’ve got an old team and we don’t. We have two guys (Appleby and Daivien Williamson) who have been in it while, but the rest of the guys are just growing up, and Bobi’s a great example of that.”

The Demon Deacons’ best shooter is Damari Monsanto and Klintman says he tries to beat Monsanto in shooting contests before and after practices.

“We have shooting contests, and he wins a lot of them but I’ve won a couple,” Klintman said.

Appleby chuckled when it’s brought up that Klintman tries to out-shoot Monsanto. “It’s not how you all think it is,” Appleby said deferring to Monsanto’s shooting prowess.