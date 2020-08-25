Wake Forest’s Boogie Basham is predicted to make second-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, but neither of the defensive ends ahead of him on the first-team picks are playing this fall.
It’s the latest preseason attention for Basham, the 6-5, 285-pound redshirt senior who said last week that he’s not thinking of opting out of the season. Basham's name is on preseason watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award, both of which go to the nation’s best defensive player.
Basham had 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season, both of which led the Deacons. The Roanoke, Va., native has his sights set on breaking Wake Forest’s school records in categories in this adjusted season — Mike McCrary had 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 1992.
The defensive ends projected for first-team AP All-America are Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon (the Pac-12 isn’t playing in the fall) and Gregory Rousseau of Miami (opted out to prepare for the NFL draft).
The only first-team defensive lineman playing in the fall is Marvin Wilson of Florida State; Jaylen Twyman of Pittsburgh opted out this month. On the second team with Basham at defensive end is another ACC player, Quincy Roche of Miami. North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt is projected as a second-team pick.
Voters were asked to consider all players for AP All-America predictions, regardless of whether their conferences had opted against playing in the fall or if the player had opted out of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.