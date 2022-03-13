Wake Forest's bubble bursts; Demon Deacons miss out on invitation to NCAA Tournament

Joe Lunardi, Kenpom, Jerry Palm, NET Rankings, Andy Katz, Barbie and Ken, Joe Camel and Andy Griffith. All of it ran together in a blur of social media posts, projections and bubble talk over the last few days.
Digesting all of what took place as Wake Forest missed its chance to play in just its second NCAA Tournament in the last 12 seasons wasn’t easy.
The reality is the Demon Deacons, who are 23-9 overall and were 13-7 (fifth place in the ACC), didn’t do enough to get in the field of 68 teams. The tournament pairings were announced Sunday night, with ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech joined by Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the field.
Wake Forest, in mid-February, put in a bid to play host to the NIT, as required by the tournament, and it was awaiting word Sunday night about those pairings. The NIT will have a 32-team format this year, and the Demon Deacons last played in that tournament in 2006.
Going back to their loss to 13th-seeded Boston College last week in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, their NCAA chances looked good with the Deacons up by 10 with six minutes to go. Those final six minutes, and the five minutes of overtime, doomed their chances of making the field. Too many defensive lapses and not enough offense, not to mention the leg cramps of ACC player of the year Alondes Williams that didn’t help, saw the 13th-seeded Eagles steal the win.
Then there was the stuff Coach Steve Forbes couldn’t control, and that was what other teams were doing in conference tournaments around the country. After the loss to Boston College Forbes said he wouldn’t watch the games because of the anguish of it all.
He made the right call.
Indiana made a run in the Big Ten Tournament, and that was good enough to get the Hoosiers in the field. Nine Big Ten schools made the field.
Virginia Tech, a team that Wake Forest beat by 19 points in Blacksburg, Va., to open the ACC season, started the ACC Tournament as the seventh seed but won four straight games to earn one of the 32 automatic bids after beating Duke on Saturday night for its first ACC title.
The Hokies, who at one time were 2-7 in league play and sitting in last place, beat Clemson on a buzzer-beater, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke in the ACC Tournament, becoming the lowest seed to win the title in 69 years. They won 13 of their last 15 games under Coach Mike Young.
As the projections kept coming fast and furious over the weekend, the Demon Deacons kept falling out to the dreaded "Last Four Out" category. It didn’t help on Sunday when sixth-seeded Richmond beat top-seeded Davidson 64-62 in the Atlantic 10 championship game, giving Richmond the league's automatic bid and meaning Davidson would take one of the at-large berths.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, tried to explain away the narrative that the ACC was down this season. He acknowledged the league struggled in non-conference play overall, failing to win many big games against other Power Five schools and seeing the conference’s power rankings lower. He also said that the Demon Deacons, who went 6-4 in February and March, had a good regular season.
“I still think Wake Forest can beat anybody in our league,” Krzyzewski said Friday night after the semifinals.
The Demon Deacons went 1-4 against Quad 1 teams and 4-3 against Quad 2 teams, but played 20 games against Quad 3 (9-2) and Quad 4 (9-0) teams. The quadrant system added four years ago is a way to determine strength of schedule to help the NCAA committee select teams. By way of comparison, Rutgers had six Quad 1 wins and sat on the bubble all weekend before getting in.
According to ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index, which measures a team’s strength as a predictor of future performances, the Demon Deacons ranked 37th as of Sunday morning.
Wake Forest, which went 10-2 in non-conference play and 16-2 at home, had a strength of non-conference schedule of 343 out of 358 Division I teams, according to NET Rankings. Another factor that Forbes couldn’t control was the fall of Oregon State, which went 3-27 this season and fell to No. 252 in the NET rankings after reaching the Elite Eight last season. The Demon Deacons beat the Beavers in overtime in late November.
Forbes acknowledged the Demon Deacons didn’t have a strong non-conference schedule, but he brought in nine new players for his second season in Winston-Salem.
Forbes, the ACC coach of the year, and Williams, the ACC player of the year, helped turn around the program that brought fans back to Joel Coliseum and created a buzz around town. Since 1985, when the NCAA Tournament first offered unlimited bids to leagues, either the ACC coach or player of the year has been on an NCAA Tournament team until now.
In 18 home games the Deacons averaged 6,000 fans at Joel Coliseum despite the strict pandemic guidelines for entry. They had the biggest turnaround in league history in terms of ACC wins, going from three to 13.
