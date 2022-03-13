Wake Forest's bubble bursts; Demon Deacons miss out on invitation to NCAA Tournament

Joe Lunardi, Kenpom, Jerry Palm, NET Rankings, Andy Katz, Barbie and Ken, Joe Camel and Andy Griffith. All of it ran together in a blur of social media posts, projections and bubble talk over the last few days.

Digesting all of what took place as Wake Forest missed its chance to play in just its second NCAA Tournament in the last 12 seasons wasn’t easy.

The reality is the Demon Deacons, who are 23-9 overall and were 13-7 (fifth place in the ACC), didn’t do enough to get in the field of 68 teams. The tournament pairings were announced Sunday night, with ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech joined by Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the field.

Wake Forest, in mid-February, put in a bid to play host to the NIT, as required by the tournament, and it was awaiting word Sunday night about those pairings. The NIT will have a 32-team format this year, and the Demon Deacons last played in that tournament in 2006.