Wake Forest's bubble bursts; Demon Deacons miss out on NCAA Tournament but get NIT bid

Joe Lunardi, Kenpom, Jerry Palm, NET Rankings, Andy Katz, Barbie and Ken, Joe Camel and Andy Griffith. All of it ran together in a blur of social media posts, projections and bubble talk over the last few days.

Digesting all of what took place as Wake Forest missed its chance to play in just its second NCAA Tournament in the last 12 seasons wasn’t easy.

The reality is the Demon Deacons, who are 23-9 overall and were 13-7 (fifth place in the ACC), didn’t do enough to get in the field of 68 teams. The tournament pairings were announced Sunday night, with ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech joined by Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the field.

The consolation prize for the Demon Deacons is a spot in the NIT and a first-round game against Towson (25-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+) at Joel Coliseum. The NIT, in which Wake Forest last played in 2006, will have a full 32-team format.

"Our players have given our staff and our fans everything we have asked of them and more this year,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said in a statement. “They are a wonderful group of young men who have reinvigorated our fanbase by representing Wake Forest in an explementary manner, on and off the court. ”