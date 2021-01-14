Wake Forest's Calvin Harris turns pro early and is eligible for MLS SuperDraft

Wake Forest men’s soccer team lost one of its most creative offensive players after Calvin Harris signed a contract with Major League Soccer.

Harris, a rising junior, will be eligible for next week’s MLS SuperDraft after scoring 10 goals and chipping in five assists over his two seasons in Winston-Salem.

Harris, who is from England, signed a Generation adidas contract making him eligible for the draft. The Generation adidas program gives underclassmen and youth national team players a chance to get drafted.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has been a part of my journey and experience here at Wake,” Harris said in a statement. “From the people behind the scenes helping me academically, to the fans that watch us at the best U.S. college stadium in the country. You have all been a vital part of making my experience at Wake one I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Coach Bobby Muuss said he was excited for Harris to begin his professional journey.

“We all have seen him grow so much during his time here in the black and gold both on and off the field,” Muuss said. “Calvin is a tremendous talent, has great passion for the game and a competitive drive that will make him a very successful professional.”