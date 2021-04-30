Wake Forest's Carlos 'Boogie' Basham drafted by Buffalo

"Three-year starter at defensive end with burly frame, heavy hands and an ability to take on physical rigors of the NFL. His rush attack is more technical and explosive, using active hands, spin counters and a thoughtful approach. His lack of suddenness and edge speed could get him pegged as an early-down end while moving inside to become an interior rusher on passing downs. He needs to become comfortable handling the heavy lifting as a run defender as he's much more likely to be a worker bee than playmaker in that regard. He's strong and plays heavy at the point of attack with leverage to sit down and battle for his space of turf. He's unlikely to produce headline-making production, but should be a good pro."