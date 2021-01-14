Wake Forest's Conti scores 30 in loss to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Despite a big day from senior guard Gina Conti, the Wake Forest women's basketball team was beaten by Notre Dame 79-72 on Wednesday.

Conti finished with a career-high 30 points to lead the Deacons (6-4, 3-3 ACC). Conti knocked down 8-of-12 3-pointers in the game.

Her eight 3s were also a career-high and were one short of the school record held by Elisa Penna (Feb. 18, 2018 at N.C. State) and Chelsea Douglas (Dec. 29, 2013 vs. Florida International).

The Fighting Irish improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

Wake Forest senior Ivana Raca had 17 points in the loss. She added four rebounds to go with a steal, a block and an assist.

Sophomore Alexandria Scruggs had a team-high eight rebounds, and added five assists with two steals.

Wake Forest continues its road weekend, visiting Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.