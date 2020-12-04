Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, family adjust game plans for a COVID-19 football season

The family also has not been to mass at St. Leo Catholic Church since March, even though St. Leo restarted in-person church in September. The Clawsons, once chosen as family of the year at St. Leo School when Eric was in middle school, would often attend a 5:30 mass on Saturday nights during the off-season, then head out to dinner.

School and church have been a big part of the Clawsons' lives, and he can't wait to go back with his family. But Clawson says he doesn’t want to risk being in a crowded church, despite St. Leo's protocols, and he's mindful of what he has asked of his football players.

“Courtney and I were talking about it the other day,” Clawson says. “I go to mass every week, and I haven’t been since March. Part of it was we are telling our team, 'Don’t be in large groups, don’t be in public gatherings,' so I felt like if I went to mass I was a hypocrite.”

'We'll get through it'

Clawson says being away from his family for such an extended time was necessary. He had to do his job at Wake Forest, and he had to make sure his family remained safe.