Wake Forest's Dave Clawson is the ACC football coach of the year
Head coach Dave Clawson has Wake Forest in position to win the program's third ACC championship.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson has been selected as the ACC's football coach of the year.

The Demon Deacons won the Atlantic Division with a 7-1 record and are 10-2 overall. They will play Pitt at 8 p.m. Saturday (WXLV) in the league championship game at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Clawson, in his eighth season at Wake Forest, received 49 votes from a panel of 50 media members and the league's 14 head coaches.

"This is a program award and I have a great staff," Clawson said on the Packer and Durham Show on Thursday morning on the ACC Network. "And our players brought in. I also think it's a family award. My wife, Catherine, my daughter, Courtney and my son, Eric, are extremely helpful and supportive because this is such a time-demanding profession...."

Wake Forest will play in a bowl game for a sixth consecutive season. A victory over Pitt would ensure a berth in a New Year's Six game, either the Peach on Dec. 30 in Atlanta or the Fiesta on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz.

Wake Forest is third among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in averaging 42.9 points per game.

The voting for coach of the year:

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest, 49

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt, 10

Dave Doeren, N.C. State, 2

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia, 1

Scott Satterfield, Louisville, 1

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, 1

