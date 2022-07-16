Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio wins 120th North & South Women's Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2

Emilia Migliaccio has won another golf tournament.

Migiliaccio, who will play her final season at Wake Forest in 2022-23, defeated Megan Schofill in the championship match of the 120th North & South Women’s Amateur on Saturday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 2.

Migiliaccio got to the championship match by beating Anna Morgan in the semifinals on Saturday morning.

It was Migliaccio’s first victory since her junior season at Wake Forest.

After graduation from Wake Forest, Migliaccio continued to play as an amateur and also worked at the Golf Channel as a writer and an on-course TV reporter. She also had an extra season of eligibility, and decided to rejoin the Demon Deacons for the coming season while taking graduate classes.

In the championship match, Migliaccio birdied the 17th hole to beat Schofill for the title.

Migliaccio, who is from Cary, has five victories in her career at Wake Forest to rank fourth in school history. Stephanie Neill Harner is the leader with 10 wins, followed by current LPGA Tour star Jennifer Kupcho with nine wins. Brenda Corrie Kuehn is third with six victories.

On Friday, after advancing through the quarterfinals, she told Alex Podlogar of pinehurstresort.com about what it would mean to win.

“This would mean everything,” Migliaccio said. “I’m from North Carolina, this is the biggest event in North Carolina, and I think it’s one of the biggest events in the country behind the U.S. Amateur. I strongly believe it’s at least the second-most competitive field. It would be awesome to say I have won here.”