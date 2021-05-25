 Skip to main content
Wake Forest's fall sports venues will operate at 100% capacity
Clemson Wake Forest NCAA football

On Sept. 12, 2020 at Truist Field the Wake Forest game with Clemson was played in an empty stadium because of COVID-19.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Wide open.

That’s the status for fall sports at Wake Forest after the school announced on Tuesday that home venues will allow 100% capacity.

The Demon Deacons’ football team will open the 2021 season on Sept. 3, a Friday night, against Old Dominion at Truist Field.

Wake Forest, with limited attendance during the pandemic, played mostly in front of family and friends for their four home games with an average of about 2,000 fans.

Wake Forest finished 4-5, losing its final three games. The Deacons are scheduled to play six home games this fall.

Also lifted are attendance limitations at Spry Stadium, where the men’s and women’s soccer teams play on campus, and at Kentner Stadium, home to the field hockey team.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest also announced a two-game football series with Georgia State, in Winston-Salem in 2029 and in Atlanta in 2030.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Wake Forest 2021 Schedule

Sept. 3: Old Dominion

Sept. 11: Norfolk State

Sept. 18: Florida State

Sept. 24: At Virginia

Oct. 2: Louisville

Oct. 9: At Syracuse

Oct. 23: At Army

Oct. 30: Duke

Nov. 6: At North Carolina

Nov. 13: N.C. State

Nov. 20: At Clemson

Nov. 27: At Boston College

