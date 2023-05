Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced game times for the first three weeks of the college football season. Game times also have been announced for several other ACC games.

Wake Forest’s season-opening home game against Elon on Aug. 31 at Truist Field will start at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network. On Sept. 9, the Demon Deacons will play host to Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. and also will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Sept. 16 game at Old Dominion starts at noon and will be shown on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The game at Duke on Thursday, Nov. 2, will appear on ESPN and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Another early-season game time announced on Wednesday showed North Carolina playing host to Appalachian State on Sept. 9 beginning at 5:15 p.m. and broadcast on the ACC Network.