Wake Forest's football game against Miami postponed because of Deacons' COVID-19 issues

"I believe that this is really a reflection of where we are as a state and a county," Currie said. "We've got greater community spread than we've had at any point since a long, long time ago. That's happened on our campus. I believe that it finally got to us. I don't believe that it's our guys not doing good things. I believe it's just a process of we did so good for so long, but sooner or later that thing comes in through the cracks."

Wake Forest, 3-3 in the ACC and 4-3 overall, last played in a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. Its remaining scheduled games are against No. 2 Notre Dame in Winston-Salem on Dec. 12, rescheduled from Sept. 26, and a game at Louisville on Dec. 19, the third date planned for these two teams.

While the league used the term "postponed" rather than "canceled," suggesting that the Miami game could be made up, it's not clear how that would happen without other teams' games being postponed. College football's bowl season begins on Dec. 19, the same weekend as conference championship games and a number of rescheduled regular-season games.

Wake Forest has played five games and will now have a fifth weekend open in the 10 weeks after playing Clemson and N.C. State on back-to-back Saturday nights Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 to start the season.