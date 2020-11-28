Wake Forest's football game against Miami postponed because of Deacons' COVID-19 issues

WINSTON-SALEM — Another weekend off.
Wake Forest is losing another football game to postponement, this time the Miami game scheduled for Dec. 5, because of COVID-19 issues inside the Demon Deacons' program.
In a Zoom call Saturday evening, athletics director John Currie said the program had a “handful” of positive tests and later referenced “four or five cases over the last four or five days.”
"Based upon where we are with our numbers and the inability to practice, realistically, until Wednesday, Thursday or Friday," Currie said during the video conference, "it was not going to be possible for us to play the football game this coming Saturday."
A news release from Wake Forest cited positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Deacons football team. Wake Forest has not disclosed whether the Deacons are short of any league requirement regarding a minimum number of players or short of minimum numbers of available players at certain position groups.
Currie didn't suggest that Wake Forest was down a large number of players, though.
"We're not anywhere close to that," Currie said. "You get a handful, and then you get contact tracing, and that affects roommates or position groups."
He added that he didn't believe Wake Forest players were failing to follow COVID protocols.
"I believe that this is really a reflection of where we are as a state and a county," Currie said. "We've got greater community spread than we've had at any point since a long, long time ago. That's happened on our campus. I believe that it finally got to us. I don't believe that it's our guys not doing good things. I believe it's just a process of we did so good for so long, but sooner or later that thing comes in through the cracks."
Wake Forest, 3-3 in the ACC and 4-3 overall, last played in a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. Its remaining scheduled games are against No. 2 Notre Dame in Winston-Salem on Dec. 12, rescheduled from Sept. 26, and a game at Louisville on Dec. 19, the third date planned for these two teams.
While the league used the term "postponed" rather than "canceled," suggesting that the Miami game could be made up, it's not clear how that would happen without other teams' games being postponed. College football's bowl season begins on Dec. 19, the same weekend as conference championship games and a number of rescheduled regular-season games.
Wake Forest has played five games and will now have a fifth weekend open in the 10 weeks after playing Clemson and N.C. State on back-to-back Saturday nights Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 to start the season.
“Our guys are resilient and still want to play football,” Currie said. “And we’ll be looking forward to getting back out there.”
The Hurricanes (7-1) also have not played since winning at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. For now, their next scheduled game is Dec. 12 against North Carolina. The ACC would have to decide by the early part of the week if there is a way to get the Hurricanes on next weekend’s schedule, the AP reported.
From press release
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!