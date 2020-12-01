Wake Forest's football schedule changes again; next game is now at Louisville on Dec. 12

Wake Forest’s football game with Notre Dame at Truist Field has been moved again, but this time it’s off the schedule.
The Deacons will now play at Louisville on Dec. 12 instead of facing the No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish.
And in another schedule change, Florida State will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 19 to close the Deacons' regular season.
The ACC prompted the latest scheduling changes, saying in a news release that it would evaluate the three teams in contention to earn berths in the league championship game – Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami – on a nine-game conference schedule instead of 10, a move intended to preserve the game's integrity. That means Notre Dame (8-0 ACC, 9-0 overall) has clinched a berth in the game Dec. 19 in Charlotte.
The league also announced that a PCR test for the coronavirus would be administered on Thursdays to ensure that teams could learn results before traveling and not arrive at a site only to see the game postponed, as happened with Clemson and Virginia on trips to Florida State.
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was asked Tuesday morning, hours before the rescheduling, whether the Notre Dame game would be played.
"Right now everything is up in the air," Clawson said. "From the beginning of the year when the schedule started, it looks nothing like what we had. What the ACC has done is recognizing the period that we are in and is being flexible."
Clawson went on to say the Deacons were preparing for Notre Dame until they would be told otherwise.
"To me, at this point, anything can happen," Clawson said.
The Deacons (4-3) haven't played since Nov. 14, a 59-53 loss to North Carolina. Because of COVID-19 issues and injuries, their next scheduled game with Duke was canceled. Their game with Miami was also canceled because of COVID-19 issues and will not be made up. Wake Forest's open date this weekend will be its fifth in 10 weeks.
The ACC's change in testing guidelines should ensure that the Deacons and Cardinals would play Dec. 12 if Wake Forest gets to Louisville. The ACC's chief medical officers will confirm PCR test results and attest that there is every expectation that a game would be played.
Clemson and Virginia arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., for games in November that ultimately were not played. Clemson's athletics department said it spent more than $200,000 on its trip.
Being flexible is part of the norm when it comes to scheduling, Clawson said of 2020.
"You see games being rescheduled all over the country for different reasons," Clawson said. "So I wouldn't rule anything out."
John Currie, Wake Forest's athletics director, said he was disappointed the Deacons won't be able to face Notre Dame, a game originally scheduled as the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 26.
“We are glad to have two more regular-season opportunities to compete and secure an upper-division league finish," Currie said in a statement, "as well as a program-record fifth straight bowl berth."
