Wake Forest's football schedule changes again; next game is now at Louisville on Dec. 12

Wake Forest’s football game with Notre Dame at Truist Field has been moved again, but this time it’s off the schedule.

The Deacons will now play at Louisville on Dec. 12 instead of facing the No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish.

And in another schedule change, Florida State will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 19 to close the Deacons' regular season.

The ACC prompted the latest scheduling changes, saying in a news release that it would evaluate the three teams in contention to earn berths in the league championship game – Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami – on a nine-game conference schedule instead of 10, a move intended to preserve the game's integrity. That means Notre Dame (8-0 ACC, 9-0 overall) has clinched a berth in the game Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

The league also announced that a PCR test for the coronavirus would be administered on Thursdays to ensure that teams could learn results before traveling and not arrive at a site only to see the game postponed, as happened with Clemson and Virginia on trips to Florida State.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was asked Tuesday morning, hours before the rescheduling, whether the Notre Dame game would be played.