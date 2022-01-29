Wake Forest's four-game win streak comes to an end at Syracuse

Wake Forest’s four-game ACC win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 94-72 loss on the road to Syracuse.
The Orange shot extremely well and with three minutes left and a 20-point lead it was shooting 60% from the field.
Here’s a recap:
Three observations
1. Buddy Boeheim got into a serious flow to start the second half and that propelled Syracuse on its way. Boeheim, one of two of Coach Jim Boeheim’s sons who plays for the Orange, helped a 22-6 run through the first six minutes of the second half and the Orange never looked back.
2. Daivien Williamson, who didn’t play in the first Syracuse game in Winston-Salem, had quite the first half for the Demon Deacons with 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting. He hit 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and also made a pair of free throws. He was the most comfortable going up against the Orange’s halfcourt zone defense. The Demon Deacons knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half to lead at halftime but didn’t have many looks in the second half.
3. Early in the game the Demon Deacons tried to run as much as possible which took away having to face the matchup zone. Getting out and running suits them very well and it appears the Demon Deacons are getting better and better in their transition game. Late in the first half Coach Steve Forbes put two players in the post to try and solve the zone defense. Early in the game he had Jake LaRavia or Dallas Walton setting up in the middle of the zone on the free-throw line.
Stars
Wake Forest: Daivien Williamson 27 points that ties a career-high
Dallas Walton eight points and four rebounds
Damari Monsanto 12 points and three rebounds
Syracuse: Buddy Boeheim 30 points on 12 of 21 shooting
Joe Girard 13 points, 4 assists
Cole Swider 18 points and four rebounds
Jesse Edwards 12 points
Records
Wake Forest: 17-5 overall, 7-4 ACC.
Syracuse: 10-11 overall, 4-6 ACC.
What they're saying
"We can definitely use this game as a springboard to bigger things," Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse said after breaking a two-game losing streak. "I still believe this is the best Syracuse team I've been on...."
"We have to be able handle success," Coach Steve Forbes of the Deacons said. "We've had a lot of that lately and maybe that was creeping into their brain a little bit. I saw it coming a little bit in practice but we are winning. Not anymore. It's not the end of the world, and they are great kids so I'm not going off the deep end here. There are things that can be fixed and I like fixing things."
"We scored 42 points in the first half," Forbes said. "Gross offense and grotesque defense in the second half but credit to Syracuse. They are out there playing one and one and whipping us."
"It started the last 30 seconds of the first half," Daivien Williamson said about the Orange breaking the game open. "That momentum came in the second half and they started knocking down a lot of shots and we just didn't defend them the way were supposed to."
Notable
Heading into Saturday night’s game Wake Forest had averaged 88 points a game in its last three games….
Wake Forest is 15-2 this season when leading at halftime….
Heading into Saturday night’s game Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia where the highest scoring duo in the ACC combining to average 35.8 points per game.
Alondes Williams is the only player in the country averaging 20 points (20.4), five rebounds (6.8) and five assists (5.1)….
The Orange broke a two-game losing streak and since its loss to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem the Orange is 3-3….
Next game
Wake Forest: Hosts Pitt on Wednesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Syracuse: At N.C. State on Wednesday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
