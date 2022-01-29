Wake Forest's four-game win streak comes to an end at Syracuse

Wake Forest’s four-game ACC win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 94-72 loss on the road to Syracuse.

The Orange shot extremely well and with three minutes left and a 20-point lead it was shooting 60% from the field.

Here’s a recap:

Three observations

1. Buddy Boeheim got into a serious flow to start the second half and that propelled Syracuse on its way. Boeheim, one of two of Coach Jim Boeheim’s sons who plays for the Orange, helped a 22-6 run through the first six minutes of the second half and the Orange never looked back.

2. Daivien Williamson, who didn’t play in the first Syracuse game in Winston-Salem, had quite the first half for the Demon Deacons with 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting. He hit 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and also made a pair of free throws. He was the most comfortable going up against the Orange’s halfcourt zone defense. The Demon Deacons knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half to lead at halftime but didn’t have many looks in the second half.