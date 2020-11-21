Wake Forest's football game at Louisville moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 as ACC's schedule continues to get shuffled; Today's Clemson-FSU game postponed

The ever-changing ACC football schedule has changed again for Wake Forest.

The Deacons will not be playing Louisville on Nov. 28, according to the ACC. However, on Louisville's web site it announced that the game has been moved to Dec. 19, the same day as the ACC championship game will be played in Charlotte.

John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, made the announcement on Saturday morning about the schedule change.

“We are still optimistic that we will be ready to play next week,” Currie said in a statement. “Given our uncertainty, the right thing to do for our student-athletes and our ACC partners is to go ahead and release Louisville to play Boston College next weekend as was originally scheduled. Depending on results from Friday’s testing, we intend to resume football activities (Saturday) afternoon.”

The reason the Deacons, who had too many injuries and positive COVID-19 tests that forced the postponement of the Duke game that was scheduled for today, won’t play Louisville is that Louisville will play Boston College on Nov. 28 instead.

The game at Duke will not be made up and has officially been cancelled, according to the ACC.