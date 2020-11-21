Wake Forest's football game at Louisville moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 as ACC's schedule continues to get shuffled; Today's Clemson-FSU game postponed

The ever-changing ACC football schedule has changed again for Wake Forest.
The Deacons will not be playing Louisville on Nov. 28, according to the ACC. However, on Louisville's web site it announced that the game has been moved to Dec. 19, the same day as the ACC championship game will be played in Charlotte.
John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, made the announcement on Saturday morning about the schedule change.
“We are still optimistic that we will be ready to play next week,” Currie said in a statement. “Given our uncertainty, the right thing to do for our student-athletes and our ACC partners is to go ahead and release Louisville to play Boston College next weekend as was originally scheduled. Depending on results from Friday’s testing, we intend to resume football activities (Saturday) afternoon.”
The reason the Deacons, who had too many injuries and positive COVID-19 tests that forced the postponement of the Duke game that was scheduled for today, won’t play Louisville is that Louisville will play Boston College on Nov. 28 instead.
The game at Duke will not be made up and has officially been cancelled, according to the ACC.
Also, the ACC postponed Saturday's Clemson at Florida State game. The ACC announced the postponement after both team’s medical personnel were unable to agree on moving forward with the game at about 9 a.m. on Saturday. Clemson was already in Tallahassee when the game was postponed.
Meanwhile, the Deacons’ next scheduled game is Dec. 5 at home against Miami.
Additionally, the ACC has authorized Wake Forest to play a second non-conference game to fill its maximum of 11 games. That means there's a chance the Deacons could play a nonconference opponent on Nov. 28.
“The ACC athletics directors and Commissioner (John) Swofford and his staff continue to work collaboratively to navigate the safety and scheduling challenges of the pandemic,” Currie said. “I am proud of Coach (Dave) Clawson, his staff and players for their perseverance and resilience as we look to finish the season strong.”
Clawson was unavailable for comment on Saturday about another change to the Deacons' schedule.
The Deacons, who are 4-3 overall, are also scheduled to play Notre Dame at home on Dec. 12.
If the Deacons can't get a scheduled game on Nov. 28 that means they will have another weekend off. Since the season started on Sept. 12 against Clemson the Deacons will have had five weekends off and seven games played.
