Wake Forest's home football game with Florida State has been canceled

Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that they will honor the outgoing seniors through social media this weekend.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," Clawson said. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”

The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. The Deacons had gone nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.

The FSU game would've been the Deacons' first at home since an Oct. 24 win over Virginia Tech. Instead, the Deacons will now wait for an announcement regarding a bowl destination.

According to athletics director John Currie, the three possible landing spots will be the Military Bowl (Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.), the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte) or the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.)

The program will hold a virtual pep rally on YouTube on Friday night starting at 6:15 p.m. at Truist Field.