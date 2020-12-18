Wake Forest's home football game with Florida State has been cancelled

The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. Before that the Deacons went nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.

This would have been the Deacons first home game since an Oct. 24 win over Virginia Tech. Instead, the Deacons will now wait for an announcement as to which bowl game they will play in.

According to John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, the three possible landing spots will be the Military Bowl (Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.), the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte) or the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.)

The program will hold a virtual pep rally on YouTube on Friday night starting at 6:15 p.m. at Truist Field.

"We are excited to honor our seniors virtually tonight inside Truist Field thanks to our great partner Wake Forest Baptist Health," Currie said in a statement. "All of Deacon Nation is invited to watch this evening as we honor the amazing accomplishments of our 17 seniors."

Currie said he heard from David Coburn, the athletics director at Florida State, that they would not be coming for the game.