Wake Forest's home football game with Florida State has been cancelled

Wake Forest’s football game with Florida State scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.
The game was supposed to be both school’s final regular-season game. It was scheduled for noon and was supposed to be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The ACC made the announcement on Friday afternoon citing a positive COVID-19 test within the Florida State program along with contract tracing.
One of the biggest reasons to play the game was so that Wake Forest could honor its 17 seniors. Among those seniors was going to be Boogie Basham, a defensive end who is a potential first-round NFL draft pick.
On Twitter, Basham was not happy with Florida State's decision to back out of the game. "that’s how y’all going out??" Basham tweeted around noon on Friday.
Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that they will honor the outgoing seniors through social media this weekend.
"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," Clawson said in a statement. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”
The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. Before that the Deacons went nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.
This would have been the Deacons first home game since an Oct. 24 win over Virginia Tech. Instead, the Deacons will now wait for an announcement as to which bowl game they will play in.
According to John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, the three possible landing spots will be the Military Bowl (Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.), the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte) or the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.)
The program will hold a virtual pep rally on YouTube on Friday night starting at 6:15 p.m. at Truist Field.
"We are excited to honor our seniors virtually tonight inside Truist Field thanks to our great partner Wake Forest Baptist Health," Currie said in a statement. "All of Deacon Nation is invited to watch this evening as we honor the amazing accomplishments of our 17 seniors."
Currie said he heard from David Coburn, the athletics director at Florida State, that they would not be coming for the game.
"Florida State AD David Coburn called me just a short time ago to let me know that the Seminoles will not be able to make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game after today’s test results have further depleted their roster,” Currie said in a statement.
Of Wake Forest's 11 scheduled games, three of them were not played - Duke, Miami, Notre Dame. The Florida State game was a late addition to the schedule, but ultimately, that game will also not be played.
