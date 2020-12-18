Wake Forest's home football game with Florida State is canceled; Boogie Basham opts out of Deacs' bowl game

Later on Friday afternoon Basham tweeted that his career was over at Wake Forest and that he would not play in a bowl game. He ends his career with the fourth most sacks at Wake Forest with 20.5. The three players in front of him, Mike McCrary (30 sacks), Calvin Pace (29) and Duke Ejiofor (23.5) all went onto the NFL.

Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that they will honor the outgoing seniors through social media this weekend.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," Clawson said. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”

The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. The Deacons had gone nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.