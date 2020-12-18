Wake Forest's home football game with Florida State is canceled; Boogie Basham opts out of Deacs' bowl game

Wake Forest’s football game with Florida State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The game would have been both schools' final regular-season game.
The ACC made the announcement on Friday, citing a positive COVID-19 test within the Florida State program along with contract tracing.
Soon after the cancellation of the game, Boogie Basham, the star defensive end for the Deacons, said on social media that he has opted out of the Deacons' bowl game. The bowl game announcement will come this weekend.
"Florida State AD David Coburn called me just a short time ago to let me know that the Seminoles will not be able to make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game after today’s test results have further depleted their roster,” Wake Forest athletics director John Currie said in a statement.
Wake Forest intended to honors 17 seniors at the game but will do so Friday night at a virtual pep rally. Among those seniors is Basham, a defensive end and potential first-round NFL draft pick.
On Twitter, Basham was not happy with Florida State's decision to back out of the game.
"That’s how y’all going out??" Basham tweeted around noon on Friday.
that’s how y’all going out??— Carlos Basham Jr.💫 (@Almighty_Basham) December 18, 2020
Later on Friday afternoon Basham tweeted that his career was over at Wake Forest and that he would not play in a bowl game. He ends his career with the fourth most sacks at Wake Forest with 20.5. The three players in front of him, Mike McCrary (30 sacks), Calvin Pace (29) and Duke Ejiofor (23.5) all went onto the NFL.
December 18, 2020
Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that they will honor the outgoing seniors through social media this weekend.
"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," Clawson said. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”
The Deacons (4-4) were hoping to play for the second straight week after losing at Louisville on Dec. 12. The Deacons had gone nearly a month between games because of COVID-19 issues with their program and other programs around the ACC.
The FSU game would've been the Deacons' first at home since an Oct. 24 win over Virginia Tech. Instead, the Deacons will now wait for an announcement regarding a bowl destination.
According to athletics director John Currie, the three possible landing spots will be the Military Bowl (Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.), the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte) or the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.)
The program will hold a virtual pep rally on YouTube on Friday night starting at 6:15 p.m. at Truist Field.
"We are excited to honor our seniors virtually tonight inside Truist Field thanks to our great partner Wake Forest Baptist Health," Currie said in a statement. "All of Deacon Nation is invited to watch this evening as we honor the amazing accomplishments of our 17 seniors."
Of Wake Forest's 11 scheduled games, three were not played – Duke, Miami, Notre Dame. The Florida State game was a late addition to the schedule.
This is the third Florida State game within a month to not be played because of COVID-19 reasons. The Clemson and Virginia games in Tallahassee were canceled on consecutive weekends after those two teams had traveled to Florida.
A spokesman in the Florida State communications department did not know whether the Seminoles (3-6) would play in a bowl game. The NCAA has waived the minimum requirements of eligibility.
"We don't really have an answer for that right now," he said.
5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020
A college kid makes sure he gets the most out of the election process.
Chris Paul loves being back in Winston-Salem, even if it's for a short time.
Wake Forest freshman makes big impact a year out of high school.
WSSU freshman hopes to make an impact in the sport of auto racing.
One of our local heroes, Art Blevins, gave a lot to a lot of people in Winston-Salem.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!