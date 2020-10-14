Wake Forest's Ian DuBose, a former visiting villain at Joel Coliseum, impressing his new basketball coach

That question was answered when the two talked for the first time.

“Coach Forbes is a real guy, he’s very honest,” DuBose said. “So he was honest with me right on the first call and he expressed his feelings about his job, his new situation, his expectations for me and kind of what they thought of me as a player and stuff."

Not surprisingly, DuBose said the last two months have been busy and unique, as players went through quarantine on their arrival and then navigated the NCAA guidelines for workouts up to this point.

His transition, he said, has been helped by the fact that so many others players are still getting settled into their new situations too.

“Everybody is kind of in a place of learning and readjusting, and I know coach is always about him setting the stage for the culture and how things are going to be,” DuBose said.

DuBose hails from Durham, playing at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh before attending college in Texas. Returning to his home state wasn’t a requirement for his new school, DuBose said of making his decision, but it definitely enhanced the Wake Forest choice.

With a pandemic going on, his parents are happy knowing he’s not far away and being taken care of at the same time.